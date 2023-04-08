Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Bishnoi Moves to Second, Wood Retains Top Spot

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Ravi Bishnoi claims 2nd position in the Purple Cap race.
Image: BCCI
On Thursday, 7th April at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. With the win, Lucknow climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.
Ravi Bishnoi took 1 wicket in this match and racked up 6 wickets in total this season to climb to the second position in the Purple Cap list of the 2023 Indian Premier League. With Mark Wood holding the top position, Lucknow Super Giants dominate the race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap.
1. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
2. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
3. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
5. Nathan Ellis (PBKS) - 5 wickets (2 wickets)
Varun Chakravarthy is now at the 3rd position with 5 wickets and Rashid Khan is at 4th place with 5 wickets. The two wicket-grabbers will face each other in the 13th match on Sunday, 9th April, vying for the top spots in the Purple Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023.
The Punjab Kings bowler, Nathan Ellis, currently in the fifth position and will have a shot for the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race in the 14th match of the season - against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9th April, Sunday.
