Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Bishnoi Moves to Second, Wood Retains Top Spot

On Thursday, 7th April at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. With the win, Lucknow climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Ravi Bishnoi took 1 wicket in this match and racked up 6 wickets in total this season to climb to the second position in the Purple Cap list of the 2023 Indian Premier League. With Mark Wood holding the top position, Lucknow Super Giants dominate the race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap.