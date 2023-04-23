Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Climbs To 1st Spot

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Arshdeep Singh grabbed his first 4 wickets in this season of the Indian Premier League
(Photo: BCCI)
In the 31st fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 22 April, Saturday, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. With four wins and two losses, Punjab have now moved up to the fifth position in the IPL points table.
Punjab spinner, Arshdeep Singh, grabbed four wickets in his seventh match and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with a total of 13 wickets.
This is his first four-wicket haul in this season of the Indian Premier League 2023. Previously, he picked three wickets in the second match of IPL 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders on 1 April.
1. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
2. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
4. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
5. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (6 matches)
In the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list, Mohammed Siraj is at the second position with 12 wickets followed by Rashid Khan in the third place with 12 wickets.
Mark Wood occupies the fourth position with 11 wickets who is trailed from behind by Yuzvendra Chahal in the fifth position with 11 wickets. Mohammed Shami has been displaced to the sixth position with ten wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)