Patrons, Players & The Crowd of IPL

A wonderful and informative book written many moons ago comes to mind in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The book titled “Patrons Players and the Crowd”, written by Richard Cashman was referred to as the “Phenomenon of Indian Cricket”. A story of Indian cricket from the Raj until 1979.

The IPL cricket has generated a similar transformation in India. The owners and patrons being the franchisees, the players from every corner of the world and crowds that cover all ages and groups of ardent supporters. The patrons then were the Royal Maharajas and Princes aspiring to win against each other on the cricket field rather than on a battlefield.

The matches were fiercely fought through plans and strategies, as victory was not about any financial returns but for ones’ prestige and pride. This was the start of Indian cricket which has now become a massive entity. A sport that has the country reveling in it, like never before.

The teams in the past were well thought out sides which consisted of local talented players and professionals. There may not have been an auction to buy them, however, the recruitment of players was done in a much more subtle and sophisticated manner.