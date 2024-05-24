Gautam Gambhir Might Be the Ultimate Candidate for the Team India Coaching Job

As per reports, BCCI has approached Gautam Gambhir for team India's head coach role.
Images: X/Altered by The Quint
As Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of India's senior men's cricket team nears its conclusion after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively seeking his successor. The high-profile vacancy, seeking a coach for three and a half years – from 1 July 2024, to 31 December 2027 – has sparked intense speculation regarding potential candidates.
Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the prime contender for the role, with the fans also supporting his candidature.
Let's delve into the factors that make Gambhir a compelling choice for this prestigious role:
The BCCI are looking for a coach who has played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs. Gautam Gambhir, who has represented India in 58 Test matches, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, fits this bill.
Furthermore, Gambhir played an integral role in India's triumphant campaign in the ICC World T20 in 2007.
Gautam Gambhir's coaching experience makes him a standout candidate for the national team. As a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he guided the team to playoff berths in both years. LSG finished fourth in their inaugural season in 2022 and improved to third place in 2023.
For the IPL 2024 season, Gambhir rejuvenated a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team as their mentor. Under his leadership, KKR topped the points table after the 14 league matches and became the first team to qualify for the final.
Gambhir is known for bringing out the best in his players. At LSG, he played a key role in Ayush Badoni's debut. Despite lacking domestic experience, Badoni was picked by LSG on Gambhir’s insistence. “Gautam bhaiya backed me a lot. He told me to play my natural game and assured me of a proper run,” Badoni remarked after his debut.
At KKR, Gambhir's influence has been equally impactful. He successfully convinced Sunil Narine to open the innings, a strategy he had previously implemented during his captaincy stint. Fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate had revealed that the team management had consistently tried and failed to get Narine to open the innings in the last few seasons, until Gambhir magically convinced him with his words.
Moreover, Gambhir has fostered young and uncapped talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, providing them with opportunities that have benefited the team. Gambhir's proven track record of nurturing talent and achieving excellent results underscores his suitability for a coaching role with the national team.
In cricket, much transpires behind the scenes in the dressing room, often setting the tone for success on the field. The mentality of both coach and players frequently holds the key to a team's triumphs, an area where Gambhir excels. His mindset and strategic vision for the team speak volumes.
Addressing KKR players ahead of the IPL 2024 final, Gambhir emphasised the ethos of representing a highly successful franchise. Gambhir's egalitarian approach, treating all players equally regardless of seniority, underscores his commitment to a unified mission – winning the IPL.
While some may perceive Gambhir as intense, he remains undeterred, prioritising victory above all else.
Gambhir's approach is well-received by both young and experienced players. His focus on team goals over individual milestones resonates deeply within the squad.
Former cricketers and experts unanimously agree that Gautam Gambhir possesses the essential qualities to excel as a coach, asserting that his mindset aligns perfectly with India’s cricketing landscape.
Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has endorsed Gambhir as the ideal candidate to coach Team India, emphasising Gambhir's straightforward attitude as a valuable asset that would greatly benefit the team.
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann echoes similar sentiments, affirming that Gambhir would be exceptional if he were to take on the coaching role.
