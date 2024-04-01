Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli & Mustafizur Rahman Again At Top

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli & Mustafizur Rahman Again At Top

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Check the changes in top 5 ranks holders in Orange cap and purple cap holders list
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024.

(Photo: The Quint)

There were two IPL matches today, on Sunday, 31 March 2024. The first match was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans where GT won by 7 wickets. The second match was between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings where DC won the match by 20 runs.

The dynamic points table, as well as the Orange and Purple Cap holders keep getting updated after each match and reflect the ever-changing landscape of the tournament.

The race for the Purple Cap is highly competitive, with bowlers consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the title of the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL season.

Contenders vying for the Orange Cap are numerous, with players consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the prestigious title of the highest run-scorer in the ongoing IPL season.

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List

Below is the list of top run scorers after today's matches on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

  • Virat Kohli (RCB): 181 runs (3 matches)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 167 runs (3 matches)

  • Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): 137 (3 matches)

  • David Warner (DC): 130 runs (3 matches)

  • Riyan Parag (RR): 127 runs (2 matches)

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List

Find the list of top wicket takers after today's matches, Sunday, 31 March 2024.

  • Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 7 wickets (3 matches)

  • Mohit Sharma (GT): 6 wickets (3 matches)

  • Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 5 wickets (3 matches)

  • Harshit Rana (KKR): 5 wickets (2 matches)

  • Matheesha Pathirana: 4 Wickets (2 matches)

