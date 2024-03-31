IPL 2024: GT Captain Gill Credits Mohit Sharma for Executing Plans in Win vs SRH

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill praised Mohit Sharma for his bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: BCCI)
After Mohit Sharma picked a brilliant 3/25 in Gujarat Titans’ seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, captain Shubman Gill credited the veteran fast bowler for having the confidence to execute his skills, which he practices earnestly in the nets.
In the afternoon, on a two-paced black soil pitch, Mohit was impressive with his cutters and slower deliveries, including offering great control in the back end of the innings to keep SRH to a below-par 162/8, which GT chased down in the last over to make it two out of two wins at their home ground.
“The credit has to go to him for practising those skills and to be able to have the confidence to execute them in the match. In this heat, wherever we play in the day match, it's easier to score with the new ball. Once the ball gets old and the wickets get slow, it's difficult to hit those sixes, especially on the longer side and that was our plan - to be able to let them hit the slower ones on the longer side,” he further added.
Operating in overs 17-20 for GT since joining their camp in the IPL, Mohit has picked 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13, including 41 dot balls. He was well-supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Umesh Yadav taking one wicket each.
“To be able to win two matches at home, great. Our next match is also here and then we've got a couple of matches on the road. Hopefully, by the time we come back, we will have good momentum into this tournament. Credit to the bowlers how they came in and restricted them to that total.”
“The way our bowlers bowled in the middle overs, especially Noor. Obviously, Rashid bhai is a world-class bowler and he's always coming in and giving his best, but the way Darshan (Nalkande) came in and bowled those two crucial overs at the death was very important for us,” added Gill.
In chasing 163, Sudarshan overcame a slow start on a two-paced pitch to make 45 off 36 balls, while Miller fought through pain in his leg to be unbeaten on 44 off 27 deliveries. Gill also had a slow start but made 36 before holing out to long-on off Mayank Markande.
“Everybody knows their roles in terms of batting or bowling, Sai has been playing well, Wriddhi bhai has been doing what Wriddhi bhai does and it was important for us to be able to get Miller back in form. Just cramps (which hampered Miller in the chase),” concluded Gill.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)