Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After MI vs LSG

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: After MI vs LSG match, which Lucknow Super Giants won by 18 runs , Virat Kohli continues to lead the IPL Orange Cap Holders list 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches . The second and third spot is occupied by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with with 583 and 533 runs respectively. The Purple Cap Holders list is topped by Harshal Patel with 22 wickets in 13 matches. The second and third position of best wicket takers is occupied by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap. Let us check out the latest orange and purple cap holders in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG match on 17 May 2024.