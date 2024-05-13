IPL 2024: PBKS' Liam Livingstone Leaves Event Midway to Get Knee ‘Sorted Out’

Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone left Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” in a bid to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Livingstone went down on the field during a loss to the Lucknow Super Giants last month, which caused him to miss two games early in the IPL season. Livingstone has experienced a string of muscle problems over the last two years. However, on Thursday, he made a comeback to the team during their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.