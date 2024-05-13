Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: PBKS' Liam Livingstone Leaves Event Midway to Get Knee ‘Sorted Out’

IPL 2024: PBKS' Liam Livingstone Leaves Event Midway to Get Knee ‘Sorted Out’

Liam Livingstone has left IPL 2024 midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” ahead of the T20 WC.
IANS
IPL
Published:

Liam Livingstone has left IPL 2024 midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” ahead of the T20 WC.

|

photo: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Liam Livingstone has left IPL 2024 midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” ahead of the T20 WC.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone left Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” in a bid to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Livingstone went down on the field during a loss to the Lucknow Super Giants last month, which caused him to miss two games early in the IPL season. Livingstone has experienced a string of muscle problems over the last two years. However, on Thursday, he made a comeback to the team during their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“IPL done for another year. Had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on Instagram. "Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL," he wrote in the post.
Also ReadIPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Tips Ruturaj Gaikwad as India's Future Captain
Also ReadIPL 2024: Desolation to Dominance – What Led to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Revival?
Also ReadIPL 2024: Rahul-Goenka Saga – You Don’t Kick a Person When He Is Down. Ask SRK.

In what he called a "disappointing" campaign, Livingstone found it difficult to influence PBKS. In seven innings, he scored 111 runs at 22.20, struck at 142.30, and claimed three wickets in 12 overs. After a quiet SA20 season with MI Cape Town and a two-match spell with Sharjah Warriors, it prolongs his lean winter in franchise cricket.

The remaining players from England's World Cup team that attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) are Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Reece Topley are anticipated to travel home this weekend. Before England's maiden Twenty20 international match at Headingley on 22 May against Pakistan, they will get together in Leeds.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT