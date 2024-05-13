IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After GT vs KKR

Remaining Matches

Punjab Kings – 15 May

Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May

Qualification Scenarios

If they win both matches

Wins in both matches will guarantee RR not only a playoffs berth, but a Qualifier 1 ticket.

If they win one match

They will still qualify for the playoffs with just one win. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend on SRH’s results in their last two matches.

If they lose both matches

Even if they lose both matches, RR are likely to qualify for playoffs as only CSK, SRH and LSG can get to 16 points, and LSG have a poor NRR. Hence, the Royals will be through as long as – A) Lucknow don’t win both of their last two matches by huge margins; B) Both CSK and SRH don't get to 16 points.