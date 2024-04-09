Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players After SRH vs PBKS Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024 After SRH vs PBKS match on 9 April 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
The dynamic points table, as well as the Orange and Purple Cap holders keep getting updated after each match and reflect the ever-changing landscape of the tournament.
The race for the Purple Cap is highly competitive, with bowlers consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the title of the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL season.
Contenders vying for the Orange Cap are numerous, with players consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the prestigious title of the highest run-scorer in the ongoing IPL season. Let's have a look at the orange cap, purple cap top players list for 9 April 2024 after SRH vs PBKS match.
Virat Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts in the IPL 2024 and hence is the orange cap holder list with 316 run in just 5 matches, followed by Sai Sudharsan pf Gujarat Titans, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals, and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans(captain).
CSK's Mustafizur Rahman holds the first position in the leading wickets charts in the IPL 2024 and further holds the purple cap followed by Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals, Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Superkings, Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi capitals and Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Super kings.
Below is the list of top run scorers after SRH vs PBKS match on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 316 runs (5 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 191 (5 Matches)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 186 runs (5 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 185 runs (4 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 183 (5 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after SRH vs PBKS match on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 9 wickets (4 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 8 wickets (4 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 8 wickets (5 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 7 wickets (5 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 7 wickets (5 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)