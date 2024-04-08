IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points Table After CSK vs KKR Match

Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after KKR vs CSK Match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced each other today, 8 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Kolkata was looking forward to continue their winning run while on the other hand Chennai tried their best to avoid third consecutive loss and they were successful in it. CSK won the match by 7 wickets.
The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. It provides information about wins, losses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none.
Currently, four teams including KKR, RR, CSK, KKR and LSG are at the top four positions in the Indian Premier League points table. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.
CSK has played 5 matches so far and won 3 of those. Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won their first 2 matches, against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Then, they lost two matches back to back, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But today they won against KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, won all the three matches they played before losing against CSK today. So far, KKR are at number 2 on the points table while CSK despite two losses, are at number 4.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1.12
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.528
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.775
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|6
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.666
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.409
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.22
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.797
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.704
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.843
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.37
