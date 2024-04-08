IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points Table After CSK vs KKR Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points Table After CSK vs KKR Match

Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after KKR vs CSK Match.

(Photo: The Quint)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced each other today, 8 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Kolkata was looking forward to continue their winning run while on the other hand Chennai tried their best to avoid third consecutive loss and they were successful in it. CSK won the match by 7 wickets.

The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. It provides information about wins, losses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none.

Currently, four teams including KKR, RR, CSK, KKR and LSG are at the top four positions in the Indian Premier League points table. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.

CSK has played 5 matches so far and won 3 of those. Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won their first 2 matches, against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Then, they lost two matches back to back, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But today they won against KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, won all the three matches they played before losing against CSK today. So far, KKR are at number 2 on the points table while CSK despite two losses, are at number 4.

IPL Points Table 2024 On 8 April 2024 After CSK vs KKR Match

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)844001.12
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)643101.528
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)643100.775
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)653200.666
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)442200.409
Punjab Kings (PBKS)44220-0.22
Gujarat Titans (GT)45230-0.797
Mumbai Indians (MI)24130-0.704
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)25140-0.843
Delhi Capitals (DC)25140-1.37
