Orange Cap, Purple Cap in IPL 2024: List of Top Players After KKR vs CSK Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After KKR vs CSK Match.
(Photo: The Quint)
The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.
A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. Although the orange and purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.
Let us check out the latest Orange and Purple Cap holders of IPL 2024 below after today's match between CSK vs KKR today on 8 April 2024.
Virat Kohli is leading the run-scorer of IPL 2024. He has made 316 runs in his five games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which includes his first hundred of the season, against Rajasthan Royals.
In second place is Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, with 191 runs followed by Royals' Riyan Parag, with 185.
Mustafizur Rahman, the Chennai's player is leading the wicket-taker of the 2024 IPL, with nine wickets in 4 matches.
Let's have a complete look at the orange cap and purple cap list after CSK vs KKR match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 316 runs (5 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 191 (5 Matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 185 runs (4 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 183 (5 matches)
Nicholas Pooran (LSG): 178 (4 Matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 9 wickets (4 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 8 wickets (4 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 7 wickets (5 matches)
Mohit Sharma (GT): 7 wickets (5 matches)
Gerald Coetzee (MI): 7 wickets (4 matches)
