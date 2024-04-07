Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024 Holders List: Top Players After RR vs RCB Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing from 22 March. The latest match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, Saturday, 6 April. The list of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 has been updated after the RR vs RCB match. According to the official details, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap holders list with 316 runs in five matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap holders list with 8 wickets in four matches.

The RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Saturday started at 7:30 pm IST at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As per the latest details, Rajasthan Royals won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are declared now for interested cricket fans in the country. You must know all the latest details about the ongoing season.