Orange Cap, Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Top Players After SRH vs RCB; Full List

Orange and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap. Following today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which the SRH won by 35 runs. After 8 matches and 379 runs scored, Virat Kohli remains the top scorer on the Orange Cap Holders list. With 349 and 342 runs, respectively, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant trail him closely.
With 13 wickets in 7 matches, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is atop the Purple Cap Holders list. In terms of most wicket takers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are ranked second and third, respectively. The top run scorer and wicket taker from each game are eligible to wear the Orange and Purple caps, even though the champions are declared at the end of the season. With every match, the names of the Orange and Purple Cap holders are change every day.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
Let's look at the top 5 run scorers and wicket takers from the current IPL 2024 season below.
Below is the list of top run scorers after SRH vs RCB match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 379 runs (8 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 349 runs (8 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC): 342 (9 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 334 (9 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 324 runs (6 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after after SRH vs RCB match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC): 12 wickets (6 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 12 wickets (6 matches)
