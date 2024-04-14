IPL 2024: Dhoni’s Coolness Has Rubbed off on Ruturaj Gaikwad – Stephen Fleming

The head coach also sees a lot of similarities between Dhoni and Gaikwad in terms of their style of play. In five matches so far, the 22-year-old Gaikwad has accumulated 155 runs at a strike rate of 117.42 which is obviously a bit slower than Dhoni.

Fleming said the CSK management has assigned the role of anchor to Gaikwad as he has the ability to build the innings and partnerships to keep the scoreboard moving.

"But you have to have context to some of these stats. And we know that it's a bit of a Bollywood movie sometimes getting these things up onto the screen, but he's fine. His playing conditions. The last game was a great example of how a leader plays, and his class as well. So I have absolutely no doubt about it."

"He's judged by wins, but we judge it differently. And his leadership around the team is top-class. So we would imagine it would be, hopefully for many years, like the last captain," said Fleming.

"We do things a little bit differently, but we haven't got. It's not rocket science. It's looking after people. It's giving people a place where they feel comfortable to play and spend time. And then we back our people," he further added.

Gaikwad's captaincy will be further tested in Sunday's clash with Mumbai Indians considering the big stars on the other side.