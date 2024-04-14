KKR vs LSG Today IPL Match: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in the match 28 of the Indian Premier League today on Sunday, 14 April 2024. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR who is currently placed at the second position in the IPL 2024 Points Table with 6 points will try their best to win today's match so that the gap between them and the Rajasthan Royals (table-toppers) will be narrowed. The Shreyas Iyer led team has played 4 games so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 1.
Lucknow Super Giants who is currently sitting at position 4 in the IPL Standings Table 2024 will also leave no stone unturned to triumph in today's game so that they will secure their spot in the top four teams of the IPL 2024. The KL Rahul led team have played 5 matches so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 2.
As far as the head to head stats are concerned, KKR and LSG have clashed in 3 matches so far, and all of them been won by the Lucknow Super Giants. Therefore, it would be quite interesting to witness whether KKR will be able to break their losing streak or LSG will continue their series of victories.
As per online reports, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to favor the batsmen in the upcoming KKR vs LSH match on 14 April 2024.
KKR Probable Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.
LSG Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yash Thakur.
The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played today on Sunday, 14 April 2024.
The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played today at 3:30 pm IST.
The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be live streamed at the JioCinema app and website.
The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
According to Google Win Predictors, there are 54 percent chances that KKR will win against LSG while as LSG has a winning chance of 46 percent.
