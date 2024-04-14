Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KKR vs LSG Today IPL Match: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

KKR vs LSG Today IPL Match: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: The match will be played on Sunday, 14 April at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in the match 28 of the Indian Premier League today on Sunday, 14 April 2024. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR who is currently placed at the second position in the IPL 2024 Points Table with 6 points will try their best to win today's match so that the gap between them and the Rajasthan Royals (table-toppers) will be narrowed. The Shreyas Iyer led team has played 4 games so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 1.

Lucknow Super Giants who is currently sitting at position 4 in the IPL Standings Table 2024 will also leave no stone unturned to triumph in today's game so that they will secure their spot in the top four teams of the IPL 2024. The KL Rahul led team have played 5 matches so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 2.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma – A Battle with Depression & 'Policeman' Coaching

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

KKR vs LSG IPL Head To Head Records

As far as the head to head stats are concerned, KKR and LSG have clashed in 3 matches so far, and all of them been won by the Lucknow Super Giants. Therefore, it would be quite interesting to witness whether KKR will be able to break their losing streak or LSG will continue their series of victories.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Pitch Report

As per online reports, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to favor the batsmen in the upcoming KKR vs LSH match on 14 April 2024.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Surya’s Batting, Bumrah’s Bowling Shine as Dhoni Returns to Wankhede

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match: Playing 11

KKR Probable Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.

LSG Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yash Thakur.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Date

The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played today on Sunday, 14 April 2024.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer Saves the Day for Rajasthan in 3-Wkt Win Over Punjab
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Time

The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played today at 3:30 pm IST.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Venue

The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Live Streaming

The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be live streamed at the JioCinema app and website.

Also ReadIPL 2024: RR Captain Sanju Samson Explains Why Tanush Kotian Opened vs Punjab

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Live Telecast

The KKR vs LSG IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

KKR vs LSG Match Prediction

According to Google Win Predictors, there are 54 percent chances that KKR will win against LSG while as LSG has a winning chance of 46 percent.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT