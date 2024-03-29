Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Standings After RCB vs KKR

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Standings After RCB vs KKR

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Here is the updated list of top players after RCB vs KKR match
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after the latest IPL match.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after the latest IPL match.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in IPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR won the match by 7 wickets.

Also ReadIPL 2024: KKR Sign Allah Ghazanfar To Replace Mujeeb, RR Rope in Keshav Maharaj

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List

  • Virat Kohli (RCB) - 181 runs (3 matches)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 143 runs (2 matches)

  • Riyan Parag (RR) - 127 runs (2 matches)

  • Sanju Samson (RR) - 97 runs (2 matches)

  • Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 95 runs (2 matches)

Also ReadIPL 2024: Swastik Chikara – The Power-Hitter Who Could Solve DC’s Batting Woes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List

  • Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 6 wickets (2 matches)

  • Harshit Rana (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  • Andre Russell (KKR) - 4 Wickets (2 matches)

  • Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches)

  • Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 3 wickets (2 matches)

Also ReadIPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 1 – Weekly Roundup

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT