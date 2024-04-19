Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After the LSG vs CSK Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Updated list of players after LSG vs CSK.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was played today, Friday, 19 April. The match is finally over and cricket fans should note the top cap holders. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are changed after every match. LSG won against CSK by 8 wickets. It is time to look at the top players and the important updates after the clash on Friday.
According to the latest official details, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. All cricket fans in India are excited to know the top cap holders. The IPL points table is also updated for fans to know the total points of all teams.
The Orange Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is for the player who can achieve the maximum number of runs in a particular tournament.
Let's check the updated Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the LSG vs CSK match on Friday, 19 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 361 runs (7 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (7 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 297 runs (7 matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 286 runs (7 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 276 runs (6 matches)
The Purple Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reserved for the players who can take the most number of wickets in a specific tournament. Usually, the top names are changed based on the performance of the players.
Read the updated Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the LSG vs CSK match on Friday, 19 April:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 13 wickets (7 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Gerald Coetzee (MI): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 11 wickets (6 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 10 wickets (7 matches)
