Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After the LSG vs CSK Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was played today, Friday, 19 April. The match is finally over and cricket fans should note the top cap holders. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are changed after every match. LSG won against CSK by 8 wickets. It is time to look at the top players and the important updates after the clash on Friday.

According to the latest official details, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. All cricket fans in India are excited to know the top cap holders. The IPL points table is also updated for fans to know the total points of all teams.