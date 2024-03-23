ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players After CSK vs RBC Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Have a look at the updates standings after CSK vs RCB match

Shivangani Singh
Published
IPL
1 min read
Hindi Female

The first match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was played today, on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in WPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL. Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Anuj Rawat (RCB) is at the top in the Orange cap list while Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) is on top in the Purple Cap list.

Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024 After CSK vs RBC Match

PositionPlayerMATINNNOHSAVGBFSR4s6s
1Anuj Rawat (RCB)11048482519243
2Dinesh Karthil (RCB)11138*-26146.1532
3Rachin Ravindra (CSK)110373715246.6633
4 Faf Du Plessis (RCB)110353523152.1780
5 Shivam Dube (CSK)11134*-28121.4241

Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024 After CSK vs RBC Match

PositionPlayersMATINNOVRUNSWKTSBBIAVGECOSR4W5W
1Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)11429429/47.257.25610
2Cameron Green (RCB)11327227/213.59900
3Deepak Chahar (CSK)11437137/1379.252400
4Yash Dayal (RCB)11328128/1289.331800
5Karn Sharma (RCB)11224124/124121200

0

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL Purple Cap   IPL 2024 

