Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players After CSK vs RBC Match

The first match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was played today, on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in WPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL. Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Anuj Rawat (RCB) is at the top in the Orange cap list while Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) is on top in the Purple Cap list.