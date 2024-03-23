IPL 2024: Sam Curran Spoils Rishabh Pant’s Return as Punjab Beat Delhi by 4 Wkts

However, the two quick wickets were followed by a 42-run third-wicket stand between Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran, which took the game away from Delhi. The former scored 26 runs off 17 deliveries before becoming Kuldeep Yadav’s victim, whilst newly-appointed vice-captain Jitesh Sharma’s dismissal only a couple of overs later brought Delhi back into the hunt.

The all-English pair of Curran and Liam Livingstone weathered the storm with expert guile, building a 67-run partnership to all but secure a victory for Punjab. Khaleel Ahmed did offer a very late twist by dismissing Curran and Shashank Singh in consecutive deliveries, whilst a better fielding effort from David Warner would have got Khaleel Harpreet Brar’s wicket as well. However, the penultimate over hysteria did not help Delhi evade the defeat.

Curran, Punjab most efficacious batter, scored 63 runs off 47 deliveries, recording his highest score in this competition. Playing the supporting act, Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 38.