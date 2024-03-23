IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings On Top After RCB vs CSK Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings On Top After RCB vs CSK Match

Updated:

The season opener match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was played today on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener began at 8 pm IST. In today's match, RCB won the toss and chose to bat. Royal Challengers Bengaluru made 173 runs in 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings won the match by 6 wickets.

After every match, the points table will be updated to help fans know which team is leading the game for the season along with the run rate, number of matches won and lost.

Let us check out the points table for IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

IPL Points Table 2024 After CSK vs RCB Match Today

PositionTeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
1Chennai Super Kings (CSK)211000.779
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)01010-0.779
3Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)000000
4Mumbai Indians (MI)000000
5Rajasthan Royals (RR)000000
6Gujarat Titans (GT)000000
7Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)000000
8Punjab Kings (PBKS)000000
9Delhi Capitals (DC)000000
10Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)000000
