IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings On Top After RCB vs CSK Match

The season opener match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was played today on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener began at 8 pm IST. In today's match, RCB won the toss and chose to bat. Royal Challengers Bengaluru made 173 runs in 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings won the match by 6 wickets.

After every match, the points table will be updated to help fans know which team is leading the game for the season along with the run rate, number of matches won and lost.

Let us check out the points table for IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Chennai Super Kings.