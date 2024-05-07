Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Player Names After DC vs RR Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap award holders in IPL 2024 are updated after every match. The DC vs RR IPL 2024 match was played today, Tuesday, 7 May. Delhi Capitals won against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. Now, the list of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders has also changed after the latest match. One should note that Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the latest face-off on Tuesday.

The DC vs RR IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. Both teams gave their best in the latest match. The top players who can hold the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards in IPL 2024 will receive them at the end of the season. The final match of the ongoing season is scheduled to be conducted on 26 May.