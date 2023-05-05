Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill on 4th Position After GT vs RR Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill on 4th Position After GT vs RR Match

Check the updated orange cap standings after the GT vs RR match. Shubman Gill has come up to the 4th position
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Orange Cap in IPL 2023 standings after GT vs RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th match of IPL 2023. This match of Indian Premier League 2023 was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 5 May.

The orange cap concept is being run under the IPL since the year 2008, after a week in the IPL 2008 and the tournament organizers introduced the Orange Cap to reward the leading run-scorer and it was an innovation the field of cricket.

Gujarat Titans won the match against Rajasthan Royals and handed them their fourth loss in last five games. GT won the 48th match by nine-wicket in Jaipur.

Orange Cap in IPL 2023

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (10 matches)

4. Shubman Gill (GT)- 375 runs (10 matches)

5.Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)

There has not been any major changes to the IPL Orange Cap standings but the top 3 remain the same with Faf Du Plessis at the top of the chart followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devon Conway. Gujarat’s Shubman Gill has risen to the 4th spot pushing Virat Kohli to the 5th spot while Ruturaj Gaikwad has fallen out of the top 5 standings.

