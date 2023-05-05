Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill on 4th Position After GT vs RR Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th match of IPL 2023. This match of Indian Premier League 2023 was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 5 May.

The orange cap concept is being run under the IPL since the year 2008, after a week in the IPL 2008 and the tournament organizers introduced the Orange Cap to reward the leading run-scorer and it was an innovation the field of cricket.

Gujarat Titans won the match against Rajasthan Royals and handed them their fourth loss in last five games. GT won the 48th match by nine-wicket in Jaipur.