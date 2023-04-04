IPL 2023: Shami, Rashid Pick 3 Wickets Each as Delhi Restricted to 162/8 at Home

Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan picked three-wicket hauls each for Gujarat Titans as they restricted Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs on a pitch that had plenty of pace and bounce in Match Seven of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

For Delhi, in middling innings, captain David Warner made 37 while his deputy Axar Patel smashed 36 as they managed to breach the 160-mark. Apart from Shami and Rashid picking 3-41 and 3-31 respectively, Alzarri Joseph dazzled with 2-29.