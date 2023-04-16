IPL 2023: Miller, Manohar’s Late Flourish Catapults GT to 177/7 Against RR

IPL 2023: David Miller and Abhinav Manohar's death-overs hitting got Gujarat Titans to a competitive total.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a contest between the two finalists of last season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans put on a praiseworthy batting display. After being asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya’s team scored 177/7.
The Titans did not have the start fans usually associate them with, as the batter who had the responsibility of taking the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay, Wriddhiman Saha could last only three deliveries before losing his wicket to Trent Boult.
The latter looked in good touch for his 19-ball 20, but an excellent fielding effort by Jos Buttler meant that the youngster could not convert into another half-century.
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill played yet another composed knock for the Titans.
With the scoring rate not being up to the mark, Gill and his captain, Hardik Pandya decided to change a thing or two, in terms of the side’s batting approach. The pair went after the spinners and lodged some humongous hits, courtesy of which Gujarat scored 56 runs between the sixth and the tenth over.
Having scored 88/2 at the halfway stage, the defending champions looked set for a score of around 190, but Pandya’s departure in the 11th over, off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling, resulted in yet another dip in the scoring rate.
David Miller took his time to get settled, with the Titans not hitting a boundary for 28 deliveries – ultimately allowing the Royals to dominate the innings’ second phase. Gill, too, struggled to get a move on after what was a fiery start, and had to depart in the 16th over when he lost his wicket to Sandeep Sharma.
IPL 2023: After a slow start, David Miller eventually found his rhythm and scored 46 runs.
Miller, on the other hand, scored 46 runs in 30 deliveries, before becoming Sandeep Sharma’s second victim of the day, as the latter recorded impressive figures of 4-0-25-2.
