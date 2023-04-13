IPL 2023: RR Leader Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate Against CSK

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate during the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Wednesday, 12 April.
Rajasthan Royals made it two wins in a row as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs in the thrilling 17th match of IPL 2023.
"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement further added.
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs.
Jos Buttler (52 off 36) and the spinners starred as Rajasthan survived a late onslaught from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to edge CSK in an exhilarating contest.
Buttler was ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26), R Ashwin (30 off 22) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18) as RR posted a competitive 175/8.
The RR spinners then got into the act, choked the CSK batters, picked up regular wickets in the middle overs before Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to defend 21 off the last over against the rampaging Dhoni and Jadeja.
