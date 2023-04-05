In Photos: Guwahati Gets a Taste of IPL in Rajasthan's 'Home' Game vs Punjab

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Guwahati Gets a Taste of IPL in Rajasthan's 'Home' Game vs Punjab

Rajasthan Royals are playing a few of their home games in Guwahati this season.
Punjab Kings fans outside the stadium before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

(Photo: BCCI)

Cultural program staged before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023.

The DJ entertains the crowd during match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

Punjab Kings' fans outside the stadium before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

Chennai Super Kings fans outside the stadium before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

A Rajasthan Royals fan outside the stadium before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals fans outside the stadium before match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

Light show during the innings break of match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

Punjab Kings co owner Preity Zinta during match 8 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings held at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on the 5th April 2023

