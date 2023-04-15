Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Brook Scores 1st Century, Top 5 Retain Spots

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 14 April, Friday. The Hyderabad team, with two wins and two losses had now moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

The highest scorer in the Hyderabad team, Harry Brook, scored the first century of IPL 2023 in his fourth match of the season and moved up to the 16th position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 129 runs.

In his first match against Rajasthan Royals on 2 April, Sunday, he scored 13 runs, in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants on 7 April, Friday, he chalked up three runs and in his third match against Punjab Kings on 9 April, Sunday, and he scored 13 runs.