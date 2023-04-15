Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Brook Scores 1st Century, Top 5 Retain Spots

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Harry Brook scored the first century of IPL 2023, in his fourth match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 19th fixture of Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: Sportzpics cc
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 14 April, Friday. The Hyderabad team, with two wins and two losses had now moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table.
The highest scorer in the Hyderabad team, Harry Brook, scored the first century of IPL 2023 in his fourth match of the season and moved up to the 16th position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 129 runs.
In his first match against Rajasthan Royals on 2 April, Sunday, he scored 13 runs, in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants on 7 April, Friday, he chalked up three runs and in his third match against Punjab Kings on 9 April, Sunday, and he scored 13 runs.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 209 runs (4 matches)
3. Jos Buttler (RR) - 204 runs (4 matches)
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) -197 runs (4 matches)
5. Shubman Gill (GT) -183 runs (4 matches)
The top five of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap retained their spots with Shikhar Dhawan continuing in the first position with 233 runs and David Warner in the second place with 209 runs.
The third and fourth positions are occupied by Jos Buttler with 204 runs and Ruturaj Gaikwad with 197 runs - respectively. They are trailed by Shubman Gill in the fifth place with 184 runs.
