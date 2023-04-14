IPL 2023: Despite Win, GT Captain Hardik Pandya Is Not Pleased With Close Finish

Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya did not expect their clash with Punjab Kings to be a close affair after restricting their opponents to a small total and said they will go back to the drawing board to analyse the reason for that.

Opener Shubman Gill notched up his second half-century of IPL 2023, while fast bowler Mohit Sharma marked his comeback in the tournament with a stellar spell to lead the way for Gujarat Titans to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Thursday, 13 April.