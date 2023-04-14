In Photos: GT Defeats PBKS by 6 Wickets in 18th Match of IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan, before the starting of the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
(Image: Sportzpics cc)
Rashid Khan is celebrating, after taking the wicket of Matthew Short of Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings, is at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on 13th April 2023 to watch the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Alzarri Joseph delivering a ball during the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans players celebrates after taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023.
Shubman Gill opened the Gujarat innings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Shubman Gill celebrated his half-century in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia and David Miller of Gujarat Titans sealed the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 with a victory by six wickets.
