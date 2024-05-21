MS Dhoni to Visit London for Muscle Tear Treatment; Future Plans Await Recovery

Chasing 219, CSK faltered in the middle overs after recovering from the sloppy start. Rachin Ravindra's 61-run and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 42 failed to guide the defending champion over the line.

Despite finishing the campaign with 14 points same as RCB in the league stage, CSK failed to seal the berth due to the latter's superior net run-rate.

With CSK ending their campaign in the IPL, fans and experts speculated that it could be Dhoni's final season for the franchise, but the veteran has kept his cards close to heart and headed back home after the match on Sunday.