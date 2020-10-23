Have To Put a Smile on Your Face & Take It on the Chin: MS Dhoni

| (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Friday admitted that his team's chances of making it to the playoffs this season have all but ended after their 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Friday, 23 October. Chennai now have just 6 points from 11 matches this season and are at the bottom of the standings while Mumbai top the table with 14 points from 10 outings.

After the match, Dhoni spoke to the commentators on the official broadcast and shared his thoughts on their eighth loss of the season.

“It does hurt. What you need to see is what are the things that are going wrong. Especially this year, it hasn't been our year. Whether you lose by 8 or 10 wickets, it hardly matters, but where we are at this stage of the tournament, it does hurt. All the players are hurting and they’re trying their best,” said the CSK skipper.

Mumbai Indians move to the top of the table.

CSK were blown away by MI's bowling attack led by Trent Boult with Sam Curran's 52 dragging them to 114/9 wickets after which Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock ensured that they chase down the target without losing a wicket.

Dhoni said that the players have not done enough this season but also pointed to the fact that the rub of the green wasn’t in their favour this season.

"What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game. It was more about the bowling and the batting was not turning up. (Ambati) Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not able to perform," said Dhoni. "Whenever we don't get off to a good start, it puts pressure on the middle order. In cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck which hasn't happened this year. The games we wanted to bat first, we haven't won the toss, and when we’re batting second, the wicket has slowed down with maybe not enough dew and then all of a sudden when we decide to bat first, there’s a lot of dew," said Dhoni.

Dhoni was also asked if not being able to play on their home ground has proved to be a problem for the make up of the squad. “Whenever you’re not doing well, there can be a 100 reasons. But one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you've played to the potential you've got, no matter the conditions. When you put a good team on paper, have have to see if they have done enough to back up the stats that they have brought to the field? And this year we haven't,” said Dhoni, while hinting at the below par performances of the some of the big-ticket players in the squad.

The CSK captain was also asked if a season like the current one, where they’re bottom of the table, has been a challenge for him personally – considering the success his career has seen.

“It's part and parcel, you can't always think the result will go your way. It does hurt, you know. You try to do the toughest thing, even when you're hurting, you try to put a smile on your face and take it on the chin. I feel the boys have done that, they've tried to perform,” said Dhoni.