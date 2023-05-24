LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit, Krunal Battle For Survival

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2023.
The match will be played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Lucknow finished third in the league phase, with 17 points in 14 matches.
With 16 points, Mumbai occupied the fourth position.
Lucknow have won all of the three previous meetings against Mumbai.
With Chennai Super Kings confirming their participation in the IPL 2023 final, attention has now turned towards the procedure of finalising the second finalist, which officially will commence today, 24 May, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Lucknow Super Giants, who finished third in the standings with 17 points, will be up against Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth. Albeit Mumbai know all about excelling at this stage of the competition, having lifted the trophy on five occasions, Lucknow have looked more convincing over the last couple of seasons.
Frailties in both teams have been exposed previously, and on multiple occasions, but when stakes were high and room for error was negligible, they came up trumps, and will be coming into this match on the back of victories.
