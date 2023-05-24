LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit, Krunal Battle For Survival

With Chennai Super Kings confirming their participation in the IPL 2023 final, attention has now turned towards the procedure of finalising the second finalist, which officially will commence today, 24 May, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants, who finished third in the standings with 17 points, will be up against Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth. Albeit Mumbai know all about excelling at this stage of the competition, having lifted the trophy on five occasions, Lucknow have looked more convincing over the last couple of seasons.