IPL 2023: In a Team of Superstars, Akash Madhwal Emerged as a Hero for Mumbai

From being brought into the team as an injury replacement for Suryakumar Yadav in the 2022 season, Akash Madhwal has had a meteoric rise in the Indian Premier League.

On Sunday, in Mumbai's final league stage match of the season, that was a must-win game for them, he played an extremely key role, picking 4/37 to help restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5 as they went on to win the match by eight wickets, with 12 balls to spare.

Where five other bowlers had failed, Madhwal got Mumbai the big breakthrough to end the 141-run opening stand between Vivrant Sharma (69) and Mayank Agarwal (83), picking both their wickets. He then claimed two wickets off successive balls in an eventful 19th over to claim his first four-wicket haul in his maiden IPL.