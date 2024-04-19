LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: Head To Head, Playing 11, and Live Streaming Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: Head To Head, Playing 11, and Live Streaming Details

IPL Match Today, LSG vs CSK: Lucknow Super Giants will clash against Chennai Super Kings today on 19 April.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

LSG vs CSK, IPL Match Today on 19 April 2024.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>LSG vs CSK, IPL Match Today on 19 April 2024.</p></div>
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash today on Friday, 19 April 2024 in the match 34 of the Indian Premier League. The game will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG is currently placed at position 6 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points, after 3 wins and 3 loses. On the other hand CSK is positioned at spot three in the table with 8 points, after 4 wins and 2 loses.

The KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants is currently on a 2 game losing streak, and would definitely try their level best to win today's game with good run rate to progress in the IPL standings table, and break the losing streak at their home ground.

On the contrary, Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings won their last two games. Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in their previous match, and also defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

LSG vs CSK: Head To Head Records

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have played 3 head to head IPL matches so far. Out of which both the teams have won one game, and the remaining one match ended in a draw. Both the teams will therefore try hard to win today's game to make a lead of 2-1.

LSG vs CSK: Probable Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable XI Team: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI Team: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and Deepak Chahar.

LSG vs CSK Win Prediction

According to Google's prediction, CSK has a a 56 percent chance of winning the game against LSG while as LSG has only 44 percent winning chance.

IPL Match Today, LSG vs CSK Match Details

When: Friday, 19 April 2024

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Timing: 7:30 pm IST

Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network

