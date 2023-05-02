IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Remain Third, RCB Move Up to Fifth Position

LSG continue to maintain the third position in the points table despite the defeat while they are followed by Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings with same number of points but lower run rate.

Though RCB managed to grab the same number of points as Lucknow have in the bag, the run rate of -0.030 against LSG’s 0.639 and CSK’s 0.329 is why they are situated at the 5th spot.

The top position is still occupied by Gujarat Titans, which is the only team to have 12 points while Rajasthan Royals follow with 10 points but a NRR of 0.800 which is greater than the teams that follow.

Mumbai Indians occupy the 7th spot with 8 points while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad follow with 6 points each. Delhi Capitals are occupying the last position with 4 points and 2 wins in the bag.