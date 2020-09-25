Captain KL Rahul Comments on Whether Gayle Will Play for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab have played two matches in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, and West Indies batting star Chris Gayle did not feature in either of them. Ahead of their second tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), KL Rahul was asked when fans would be able to see Gayle on the field. “Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this opportunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game,” responded Rahul, who is leading the franchise for the first time.

In another interview, Rahul had said:

“Chris Gayle has been the biggest match-winner in T20 cricket and to not play a match-winner like Chris is a very hard decision for us.”

"The way he has come back after lockdown, the way he is batting, he is getting fitter and stronger by the day. He is striking the ball really well and some point in the tournament he will have a huge role to play," he said on the Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face cricket series.

Gayle – one of the 14 players retained by Kings XI Punjab ahead of this season – had opted out of the Caribbean Premier League that took place in August-September. He was last seen in action during the Bangladesh Premier League in January this year. Kings XI Punjab lost their campaign opener to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over. On Thursday, 24 September, KL Rahul shattered a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 not out – the highest individual score by an Indian in the league – that helped Punjab thrash RCB by 97 runs in Dubai. KXIP take on Rajasthan Royals in their third game of the season on Sunday, 27 September.