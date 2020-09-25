T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rahul’s Ton Sweeps Virat’s Bangalore

On episode 6 of the T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon discusses the season’s first century & also the first batting collapse. Mendra Dorjey Sahni On episode 6 of the T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss the season’s first century and also the first batting collapse. | (Photo: The Quint) IPL On episode 6 of the T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon discusses the season’s first century & also the first batting collapse.

On episode 6 of the T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss the season's first century and also the first batting collapse. KL Rahul smashed 132 off 69 balls and helped Punjab post 206/3 after being put into bat first by Virat Kohli. Bangalore's chase never really took off, with 3 batsmen back in the dressing room by the fourth over. This included Virat Kohli who got out on a 5-ball 1. Washington Sundar was the team’s top-scorer with 30 followed by AB de Villiers who made 28. However, with the early wickets, Bangalore were never really in a position to chase down the target and lost the match by 97 runs.

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon on The Quint is presented by Basic First and powered by Mastercard, kyun ki kuch khushiyan hai priceless.