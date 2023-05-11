KKR vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on Tv?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 live streaming and telecast.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) today on Thursday, 11 May at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match 56 will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be amazing to watch.
Currently, both the teams are at different positions in the IPL 2023 Points Table based on their net run rates. Both KKR and RR won 5 and lost 6 out of 11 matches so far and have 10 points each.
While Rajasthan Royals comes into todays game after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to maintain their winning streak into this crucial match.
Let us read about KKR vs RR live streaming, date, time, venue, telecast, and other important details below.
The IPL match 56 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played today on Thursday, 11 May 2023.
The KKR vs RR IPL match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The live streaming of KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match 56 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.
The live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)