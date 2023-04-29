KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch the Match Live

KKR vs GT Live streaming details
(Image: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to face the Gujarat Titans in the next IPL 2023 match. KKR team is all set to make the star-studded Gujarat Titans team lose today. The Indian Premier League 2023 match between KKR and GT is scheduled to be played on 29 April.
Kolkata Knight Riders haven't been consistent this year with their performance and thus have been lingering on the 7th position on the points table. have not produced results on a consistent basis and are currently languishing in the seventh position on the points table. Though the team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match thus the will be playing today with a high morale and have high chances to win in front of their boisterous home crowd.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have played like champions and after defeating Knight Riders, Gujarat can displace Rajasthan Royals from the top of the table. Let's check the live streaming details so as to when and where to watch the IPL 2023 match live.
KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer
GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans be played?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played today, 29 April 2023.
Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans be played?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
At what time will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans start?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where can the fans watch the IPL 2023 match of KKR vs GT live?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)