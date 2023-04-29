LSG vs PBKS, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Lucknow Super Giants Won by 56 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants at toss during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
(Image: BCCI)
Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings was back to the pavilion during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings and Atharva Taide of Punjab Kings during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants players during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
Players shake hands during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)