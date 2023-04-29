Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019LSG vs PBKS, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Lucknow Super Giants Won by 56 Runs

LSG vs PBKS, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Lucknow Super Giants Won by 56 Runs

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants moved to the second spot in the IPL points table with five victories and three losses
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants at toss during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

(Image: BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants at toss during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings was back to the pavilion during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings play a shot during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings and Atharva Taide of Punjab Kings during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants players during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

Players shake hands during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants

