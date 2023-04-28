IPL 2023: Unceasing Fireworks in Mohali as Lucknow Score 257/5 Against Punjab

Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers powered Lucknow Super Giants to historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings, in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, 28 April.

Lucknow got off to a flying start, thanks to Kyle Mayers' 54 off 24. Following his exploits, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni stitched 89 run partnership and LSG stood strong in the middle overs.

Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball 45 quickfire did the rest for LSG, as they posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, which is second highest total in IPL history. RCB have the highest IPL total to their name when they scored 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India in 2013.