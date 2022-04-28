KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2022: Watch DC vs KKR match live on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photo: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday, 28 April 2022.
Both DC and KKR lost their last matches of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the DC vs KKR IPL match.
Kolkata vs Delhi IPL match is slated to commence at 7,30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch live stream of KKR VS DC IPL match online ?
DC vs KKR IPL match live stream can be watched online on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch DC vs KKR IPL match live telecast on TV?
Live telecast of KKR vs DC IPL match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Fans of IPL can also follow The Quint for regular updates about DC vs KKR match.
Delhi Capitals currently holds the seventh position on IPL points table 2022 with 6 points and is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at eighth spot, also with 6 points.
