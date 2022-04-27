IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder after Gujarat vs SRH Match

It was an absolute show at the Wankhede with Umran Malik picking 5 wickets but the combination of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did the job in some style for the Gujarat Titans.

The Hardik Pandya led side won by 5 wickets against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad which has resulted in the Gujarat Titans going to the top of the IPL Points Table. Gujarat have 14 points currently from 8 games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on third place after the defeat to Gujarat and have registered 10 points from 5 wins in 8 games so far.