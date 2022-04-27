IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder after Gujarat vs SRH Match

IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after Gujarat beat SRH by 5 wickets.
Published:

Gujarat Titans are top of the IPL Points table after their 8th game. 

|

Image: BCCI

It was an absolute show at the Wankhede with Umran Malik picking 5 wickets but the combination of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did the job in some style for the Gujarat Titans.

The Hardik Pandya led side won by 5 wickets against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad which has resulted in the Gujarat Titans going to the top of the IPL Points Table. Gujarat have 14 points currently from 8 games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on third place after the defeat to Gujarat and have registered 10 points from 5 wins in 8 games so far.

IPL Points Table 

In terms of the Orange Cap, RR’s Jos Buttler had an off day but remains at the top of the charts with 499 runs from 8 games.

In terms of the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals continues to top the charts. However, after his five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans, the young pacer Umran Malik has moved up to second spot with 15 wickets of his own. His teammate T Natarajan also has picked 15 wickets and is on third as Umran has a better strike-rate, average and economy rate after 8 games.

