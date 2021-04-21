Khaleel Ahmed Picks 3 as Punjab Are Bowled Out for 120 by SRH

A fantastic bowling performance from the Sunrisers Hyderabad on not-so-easy batting conditions in Chennai meant the seventh placed Punjab Kings were rolled over for 120 before the end of their allotted 20 overs in IPL 2021.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, finishing with figures of 3/21.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, KL Rahul could not make it count despite being in good form as he was the first to depart when Bhuvneshwar Kumar had him caught at midwicket by Kedar Jadhav for 4.