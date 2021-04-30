Jaydev Unadkat Donates 10% of His IPL Salary for COVID Relief

"So, for us it is important to spread the right message because cricket is like a religion in our country and people follow cricket and cricketers in a that they look at us to guide, now that social media is a big platform, people look at us to see what we are doing or how we are approaching this pandemic,’’ he added.

"It's very important for us to spread that positive message. Yes, the times are very, very difficult but if we take the right precaution we can certainly come out of this sooner than later. At the moment it's quite important for you, myself, to keep spreading that message. At the same time, I believe that we got to keep this going because IPL is something that impacts a lot of people," Unadkat threw his weight behind an uninterrupted IPL.