Strong Mindset Important, Delhi Will Bounce Back: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi can make the final if they beat the winner of the Eliminator between SRH and RCB on 6 November. The Quint Shreyas Iyer believes Delhi Capitals will bounce back strongly despite the heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians. | (Image: BCCI/IPL) IPL Delhi can make the final if they beat the winner of the Eliminator between SRH and RCB on 6 November.

Outplayed in every department by the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer acknowledged that Delhi Capitals had let a chance slip in the game and vowed to bounce back stronger. Delhi can still make the final and have the last laugh if they beat the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 6 November. “I don't want to speak negatively about the team, but going forward it's important to come with a strong mindset. It's never too late, and we'll see to it that we come back strongly,” a dejected Iyer said after the game.

According to Iyer, Delhi would have been well served if they managed to pick more wickets after Kieron Pollard was dismissed but unfortunately for them, the rest of the innings became the Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya show. “I think we were on top when we got two quick wickets, and they were 102-4. We could have capitalised more at that time and gotten two more wickets – maybe we could've chased around 170, but it's part and parcel of the game. Every night can't be yours.” “We keep talking about the opportunities that we get and it's important to have a good mindset. Ravi Ashwin was a positive for us tonight – he plays around with the batsmen's head a lot, really good to have him in the team, and he's quite an asset for us, especially me as a captain,” he said. “All their batsmen are in great touch and Hardik/Pollard down the order are incredible. You can't control the situation when all the batsmen are in good touch.” Iyer added.

Talking about the preparations in the lead-up, Iyer noted that being in the unique situation isn’t easy. “It's not easy to be in the bubble and follow the same routine, but the practice we have done over the last few days, I'm really happy with the boys and their preparations. We'll look to do better in the next game,” he said.