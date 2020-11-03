IPL Playoffs Line-up: MI & DC Get 2 Chances, SRH-RCB Play Knockout

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday helped them set up a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Before that, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The winners of the MI-DC match will qualify for the final which is set to take place on November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The losers of Qualifier 1 will face the winners of the Eliminator between SRH and RCB on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The second finalists will be the winners of Qualifier 2.

Tuesday's result meant that SRH overtook RCB to take the third place due to their superior net run rate. RCB going down to fourth pushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of the top four. SRH, RCB and KKR are all level on 14 points, with the net run rate separating the three teams.