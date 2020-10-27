IPL Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat DC, Move To Sixth Spot

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in match 47 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, 27 October. They have managed to climb to the sixth spot. Playing in place of Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha smashed 87 runs off 45 balls to help SRH post a mammoth 219-2 in their 20 overs. In reply, Delhi were all out for 131 in 19 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad gets to live another day in IPL 2020. They are now placed in sixth place with 10 points after 12 games. They have 5 wins and 7 defeats. They also have the second-best run rate amongst all the eight-teams after Mumbai Indians. Their current run rate stands at +0.396. Whereas, Delhi Capitals have moved to the third place after this loss. This is their third straight loss in IPL 2020. They have 14 points after 12 games with 7 wins and 5 defeats. They still have to win 1 game more to ensure their place in the playoffs.