IPL Points Table: RCB Move To 2nd Spot, Tied on Points With DC

Delhi Capitals are in the first position because they have a better run-rate than Royal Challengers Bangalore. Abhishek Prasad RCB registered an 8 wicket win over KKR on Wednesday, moving to the second spot in the points table. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL) IPL Delhi Capitals are in the first position because they have a better run-rate than Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal challengers have edged past the Knight's from Kolkata to win their seventh match of IPL 2020. With this win, they have moved to the second spot in the league standings.

Mohammad Siraj's heroics with the ball proved vital for RCB as the young bowler returned with bowling figures of 3/8 in his four overs. He also became the first bowler in IPL history to claim a double maiden. RCB won the match by 8 wickets after restricting KKR on 84/8 in their 20 overs. With this win, they are currently in the 2nd position despite having equal points with DC, who have a better run rate than them. They have 14 points after 10 games with 7 wins and 3 defeats.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have slipped one place down to the 3rd spot. They are in 12 points after 9 matches, having played one less than DC and RCB.